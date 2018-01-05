FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus in talks to sell at least 100 jets to China - sources
#Business News
January 5, 2018 / 2:02 PM / a day ago

Airbus in talks to sell at least 100 jets to China - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is in talks to sell 100 or more jetliners to China during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing next week, people familiar with the negotiations said.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Airbus Group is seen on the company's headquarters building in Toulouse, Southwestern France, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Macron plans to visit on January 8-10, accompanied by 50 company executives including planemaking officials from Airbus.

The value of a deal for around 100 aircraft would be over $10 billion (£7.37 billion) at list prices, but could rise sharply depending on the breakdown between single-aisle and wide-body jets.

    The total number of aircraft has yet to be agreed and has historically depended on last-minute commercial negotiations that coincide with such diplomatic visits.

    China’s central purchasing agency, China Aviation Supplies Holding Company, did not respond to a request for comment.

    A spokeswoman for Airbus in China said: “Discussions with customers are always going on, but we do not comment on speculation.”

    In November, Boeing (BA.N) agreed to sell 300 planes worth $37 billion at list prices to China during a state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

    Reporting by Tim Hepher, Brenda Goh, Michel Rose; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
