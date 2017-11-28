Airbus offices raided last week as part of probe on Kazakh deal

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus’ offices were raided last week as part of an ongoing probe centred on the sale of satellites to Kazakhstan in 2010, the company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus Group is seen on the company's headquarters building in Toulouse, Southwestern France, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

“We confirm a raid was carried out at Airbus offices in the context of the French judicial investigation relating to Kazakhstan,” said an Airbus spokesman.

“As the proceedings are currently ongoing, we have no further comment to make on the subject. Airbus is fully committed to cooperating with the authorities,” he added.