Airbus COO Bregier dismisses reports departure, focussed on targets
December 13, 2017 / 4:00 PM / a day ago

Airbus COO Bregier dismisses reports departure, focussed on targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Airbus chief operating officer Fabrice Bregier dismissed media reports about his departure from the aerospace group, saying on Wednesday he was focussed on achieving company targets.

Airbus Chief Executive Officer Fabrice Bregier delivers his speech during the annual Airbus Commercial Press Briefing in Blagnac, Southwestern France, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

La Tribune newspaper reported on its website that Bregier, who is number two to chief executive Tom Enders, had agreed terms for his departure in February next year, as both executives face pressure over the impact of corruption investigations.

“I am surprised by information reported by the press about my imminent departure,” Bregier said in an emailed statement from Asia, where he is visiting customers. “I only have one priority: to meet Airbus targets (including) the delivery of more than 700 aircraft this year.”

Enders also earlier played down speculation about his future.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
