Air France unions call for March 23 strike over pay

PARIS (Reuters) - Worker unions representing Air France (AIRF.PA) staff called for a strike on March 23 after failing to reach a deal on pay with management, according to a document seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO - Airport staff service an Airbus A330 of Air France at Cairo Airport, Egypt July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The strike would come a month after similar action in February, which resulted in the cancellation of more than half of the airline’s long-haul flights.

Worker unions representing Air France pilots, cabin crew and ground staff called the strike amid demands for a 6 percent pay rise, which the airline has refused to meet.