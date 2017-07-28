FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAG CEO sees little change from Delta, Air France-KLM and Virgin pact
#Business News
July 28, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 10 days ago

IAG CEO sees little change from Delta, Air France-KLM and Virgin pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Willie Walsh, CEO of International Airlines Group speaks during the closing press briefing at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2016.Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - IAG (ICAG.L) Chief Executive Willie Walsh said on Friday that a reshaped alliance between Delta, Air France-KLM and Virgin was unlikely to change much in the industry, adding that it was too early to say what the impact of the arrangement would be.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) and Virgin Atlantic unveiled plans on Thursday to combine two overlapping transatlantic joint-ventures, supported by equity deals worth $1 billion, as airlines brace for more competition.

"On the announcement yesterday, I think it's too early really to say. I don't think it really changes anything, to be honest with you," Walsh told reporters.

"We'll wait and see, but at this stage I don't think it's going to make much of a difference... (Virgin) has been in effect been controlled by Delta for several years. So I don't see this changing anything."

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Alexander Smith

