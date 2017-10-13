FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New airline Level's fleet to reach 30 aircraft by 2022 - IAG CEO
October 13, 2017

New airline Level's fleet to reach 30 aircraft by 2022 - IAG CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - IAG’s (ICAG.L) new long-haul low-cost airline Level will have a fleet of 30 aircraft by 2022 and will grow at a rate that is financially sustainable, IAG’s CEO Willie Walsh said on Friday.

International Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh speaks at a joint news conference in Diegem, near Brussels international airport, Belgium, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Walsh told the CAPA Global Summit in London that Level, which launched in Barcelona this year, will operate five aircraft next year, with two or three of those to be flown from outside of the Spanish city. He said the airline would get a further three to five aircraft in 2019.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Alistair Smout

