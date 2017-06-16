FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Airbus to add winglets to boost A380 sales - sources
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
#Business News
June 16, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

Airbus to add winglets to boost A380 sales - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An employee works on an Airbus A380 plane inside the Air France KLM maintenance hangar at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, May 31, 2016.Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) plans to upgrade its A380 superjumbo with fuel-saving wingtip devices, or winglets, in an effort to boost slow sales of the mammoth jet, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The latest modifications to the world's largest airliner will be announced at next week's Paris Airshow, they said, proceeding with a programme of efficiency improvements first reported by Reuters in March.

"We have always said the A380 has further efficiency upside potential," an Airbus spokesman said, declining further comment.

The A380 has suffered a dearth of sales as airlines switch to slightly smaller models with two engines, which are easier to fill and cheaper to maintain.

FILE PHOTO: A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft taxis at Heathrow Airport near London, Britain October 11, 2016.Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

The project to make the double-decker A380 more attractive to buyers has already led to the scrapping of its "grand staircase" in favour of a more compact structure, leaving more room for seats.

The combination of the improved aerodynamic wing performance and increased seating to more than 600 would lower the operating cost per seat, a key barometer for airlines.

Airbus Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier confirmed last week that Airbus was considering improving the A380 with winglets to make it cheaper to fly.

Such devices cut fuel consumption by reducing drag, but they can involve a weight penalty because the wing may have to be strengthened.

Industry sources have estimated that the overall makeover would improve fuel efficiency by about 2 percent.

Editing by David Goodman

