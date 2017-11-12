UAE, Solvay to produce carbon fibres for Boeing's 777X

DUBAI (Reuters) - Strata, the manufacturing arm of Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Mubadala Aerospace, and Belgian chemicals group Solvay (SOLB.BR) said on Sunday they had entered into a joint venture to supply Boeing (BA.N) with advanced composite materials.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Belgian chemical group Solvay is pictured at its headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 29, 2015. Solvay has agreed to buy U.S. peer Cytec for $5.5 billion, giving it a bigger presence in the lightweight materials business where demand from the aerospace industry is booming. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The materials - pre-impregnated carbon fibres known as “prepreg” - will be produced at a facility at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates and will supply Boeing’s 777X, the latest generation aircraft, the companies said in a statement.

Pre-impregnated carbon fibres are a strong, light material used to make composite structures for the aviation industry.

The facility will be commissioned in 2020 to support growth in the UAE’s growing advanced manufacturing sector, the statement said, adding the two companies would now seek anti-trust approvals for their joint venture.