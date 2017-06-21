FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 2 months ago

Wizz Air orders 10 Airbus A321ceo planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) has signed a firm order for 10 Airbus (AIR.PA) A321ceo planes, the companies said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

"Based on current list prices, the value of the new order, placed with Airbus S.A.S. and IAE International Aero Engines AG, is some $1.16 billion (918.67 million pounds), although Airbus has granted significant discounts from list prices to Wizz Air," the airline said in a statement.

Chief Executive József Váradi said the aircraft would be delivered in 2018 and 2019 and help the airline expand in central and eastern Europe.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Jason Neely

