FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Norwegian eyes flight pact with easyJet or Ryanair this year
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 16, 2017 / 9:53 AM / 2 months ago

Norwegian eyes flight pact with easyJet or Ryanair this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet (EZJ.L) or Ryanair (RYA.I) this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.

"We are speaking to both... We are fairly sure we will be able to set up a system with one of them this year," Bjorn Kjos said on the sidelines of an event in Paris, adding he did not know which would be first.

Norwegian offers low-cost long-haul flights, but needs the passengers to feed into that network to fill its planes and make money.

The partners still need to create a joint interface for ticket sales before the feeder flight deal can proceed.

Kjos said the concept could work at airports such as Paris Charles de Gaulle and Gatwick with easyjet and in Ireland for Ryanair. He said he expected two hours would be plenty for transfer times.

He also said he was "definitely interested" in a new mid-market jet that Boeing (BA.N) is studying.

He ruled out however the 737 Max 10, set to be launched at the Paris air show, because it does not offer any extra range.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.