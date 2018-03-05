Akzo Nobel nominates former Maersk CEO Andersen as chairman

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel has nominated Nils Smedegaard Andersen to become chairman of its supervisory board subject to approval by its annual shareholders meeting in April, the Dutch paints and coatings maker said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Akzo Nobel's logo is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos/File Photo

A former CEO of shipping company Maersk and brewer Carlsberg, Andersen would replace Antony Burgman, who clashed with shareholders over the company’s decision to reject a 26.3 billion euro (23.4 billion pounds) takeover offer from U.S. rival PPG Industries last year.

Burgman, who is retiring, weathered unsuccessful legal attempts by shareholders to call an extraordinary meeting to vote on his dismissal.

A spokeswoman for Akzo Nobel said that Andersen had been chosen in consultation with the company’s major shareholders.