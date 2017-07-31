Alabama police hunting for inmate after large prison break

(Reuters) - Law enforcement officials searched on Monday for an escaped prisoner on the loose in northern Alabama following a jailbreak of 12 prisoners, the local sheriff's office said.

There were scant details about how the inmates managed to escape from Walker County Jail, northwest of Birmingham, but the county sheriff's office said authorities had recaptured 11 of them, some at a highway truck stop.

They continued to hunt for Brady Kilpatrick, the 24-year-old inmate who was still at large. Kilpatrick had been in jail facing charges of marijuana possession.

The jail from which the men escaped opened in 1998 and holds 250 inmates, according to the county sheriff's website.

Inmate Brady Andrew Kilpatrick shown in this undated booking photo provided July 31, 2017, is the last remaining inmate at large after 11 of 12 prison escapees have been recaptured after a mass jailbreak at the Walker County Jail, near Birmingham, Alabama, according to authorities. Courtesy Walker County Jail/Handout via REUTERS

Phillip Williams, a sergeant at the county sheriff's office, declined to say how the men escaped.

"We're still getting our ducks in a row," he said in a telephone interview, adding more details may be released later.

His office offered a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police in the small city of Jasper, where the jail is located, urged downtown residents to stay inside and turn on their outdoor lights. Police from nearby Parrish, Alabama, were also involved in the search.

The dozen escapees, all men aged 18 to 30, were imprisoned on charges including robbery, attempted murder, domestic violence and drug possession.