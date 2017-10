LONDON (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said on Monday it had submitted an expression of interest in acquiring parts of Italy’s insolvent national carrier Alitalia.

FILE PHOTO: An airplane of Alitalia approaches to land at Fiumicino international airport in Rome, Italy, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

EasyJet said it was interested in “certain assets of a restructured Alitalia​” but the process was confidential and there was no certainty that any transaction would proceed.​