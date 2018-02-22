Alitalia commissioners meet Air France, Cerberus in Rome - source

ROME (Reuters) - The commissioners in charge of struggling Italian airline Alitalia were meeting in Rome on Thursday with officials from U.S. fund Cerberus and Air France, a source familiar with the matter said.

The government is trying to sell Alitalia, which has turned a profit only a few times in its more than 70-year history.

Several foreign buyers have expressed interest in the troubled airline, but the government has missed its self-imposed deadline of mid-January to start exclusive sale talks.

The chief executive of parent company Air France-KLM said last week the Franco-Dutch airline group was not a potential buyer for Alitalia.