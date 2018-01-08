FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz to invest $59 million in digital U.S. healthcare provider
Sections
Featured
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
Retailers
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
autos
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
sport
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 8, 2018 / 2:13 PM / a day ago

Allianz to invest $59 million in digital U.S. healthcare provider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) said on Monday that it has agreed to invest $59 million (43.56 million pounds) in American Well, a digital healthcare provider.

Boston-based American Well connects patients to doctors and other healthcare providers over secure video.

    Allianz made the investment through its Allianz X digital investment unit, and the partnership will aim to make the business global, Allianz said.

    “Allianz and American Well will develop digital health solutions that build on American Well’s platform and leverage Allianz’s international expertise by combining wearable sensors, remote monitoring, and virtual visits,” Allianz said in a statement.

    Allianz declined to disclose the size of the stake in percentage terms.

    Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.