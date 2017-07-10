FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz says to cut 300 German IT staff via buyouts
July 10, 2017 / 10:21 AM / a month ago

Allianz says to cut 300 German IT staff via buyouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Flags with the logo of Allianz SE, Europe's biggest insurer, are pictured before the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Munich, Germany May 3, 2017.Michaela Rehle/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) plans to cut 300 German jobs from its information technology division, using staff buyouts, a spokesman for the company told Reuters on Monday.

Currently around 2,000 staff work at Allianz Technology in Germany, the company said. Staff have until October to accept a buyout offer, Allianz said.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported last month that Allianz was planning to cut a total of almost 1,300 jobs, some of which have already gone as a result of early retirement.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

