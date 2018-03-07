FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 9:58 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Google Maps lets businesses promote themselves as women-led

Paresh Dave

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Businesses can now describe themselves in Google Maps listings as being owned, led or founded by women, the Alphabet Inc unit announced Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Google Maps app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The feature would roll out this week in celebration of International Women’s Day, on March 8, Google said in a blog post.

Users would see the new descriptor alongside details in business listings that say whether shops have offerings such as kosher food, outdoor seating and Wi-Fi.

An icon with the female gender symbol would appear prominently on the listing, according to a screenshot in the blog post.

Google employee suggestions led to the women-led attribute as well as one launched last year that identifies businesses as friendly to gay, lesbian, bisexual queer and transgender individuals.

“We strive to organise the world’s information in a way that is inclusive of all people,” Google spokeswoman Liz Davidoff said by email. “We’ve added the women-led attribute to empower women-led businesses to succeed online and help people find places to visit using Google Maps and Search.”

Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Susan Thomas

