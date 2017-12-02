FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine skiing - Kriechmayr wins Super G for first World Cup victory
December 2, 2017 / 12:54 AM / a day ago

Alpine skiing - Kriechmayr wins Super G for first World Cup victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr claimed his first World Cup victory by winning the Super G race over the Birds of Prey course in Colorado on Friday.

Dec 1, 2017; Avon, CO, USA; Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria celebrates his victory during the men's Super G race in the 2017 FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old posted a time of one minute, 9.71 seconds to finish ahead of Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud at Beaver Creek. His previous best World Cup performances were a pair of runner-up finishes in the 2015-16 season.

Jansrud, last season’s globe winner who won the first Super G of the season at Lake Louise last week, finished 0.23 seconds adrift.

Kriechmayr’s team mate Hannes Reichelt took the third podium spot in 1:10:04. Three of Reichelt’s six career World Cup wins in Super G have been at Beaver Creek and the Austrian also became a world champion on the Birds of Prey course in 2015. Saturday’s competition will feature the men’s downhill with Jansrud expected to be one of the favourites.

A giant slalom will close out the Beaver Creek programme on Sunday.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
