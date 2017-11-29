FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine skiing - Theaux quickest in downhill training at Beaver Creek
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
#Sports News
November 29, 2017 / 11:26 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Alpine skiing - Theaux quickest in downhill training at Beaver Creek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - France’s Adrien Theaux posted the fastest time in the first round of men’s downhill training in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Wednesday, edging out countryman Johan Clarey ahead of Saturday’s World Cup event.

Nov 29, 2017; Avon, CO, USA; Adrien Theaux of France finishes his run during training for the men's downhill in the 2017 FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 33-year-old, who is searching for his fourth career World Cup win, made it down the Birds of Prey course in one minute, 42.33 seconds. Clarey clocked 1:42.58 seconds.

Italy’s Peter Fill (1:42.71) and Austria’s Matthias Mayer (1:42.75) had the third and fourth fastest times.

Switzerland’s Beat Feuz (1:43.73), who won the downhill in Lake Louise last week, finished 17th overall on Wednesday.

The trio of Norwegians known as the “Attacking Vikings” were clumped together on the results board.

Last weekend’s Super-G winner Jansrud Kjetil (1:43.06) finished seventh, followed by Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (1:43.08) in eighth and Aksel Lund Svindal (1:43.09) in ninth.

The second round of downhill training will be held on Thursday.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
