Frenchman Poisson dies in training accident

PARIS (Reuters) - French Alpine skier David Poisson has died following a crash during training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, the French skiing federation said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup - Men's Downhill training - Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany - 26/01/17 - David Poisson of France in action. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Poisson, 35, won the bronze medal in the downhill at the world championships in 2013.

A specialist in speed events, he finished seventh in the downhill event at the 2010 Olympics. He also took part in the 2014 Games.

The International Ski Federation said in a statement: “FIS extends its sincerest condolences to the team mates, friends, and loved ones of David Poisson... who died accidentally ... after a fall during downhill training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska.”

The French federation said it would release more details on the accident in due course.