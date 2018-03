(Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin secured Alpine skiing’s overall World Cup title for the second year running as she finished third in a giant slalom in Ofterschwang, Germany on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Feb 23, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Olympic gold and silver medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shows off her medals after her press conference at the Main Press Center. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY Sports

Shiffrin, the Olympic giant slalom champion, needed just a top-six finish to guarantee the title.

Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel won the race with Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg second.