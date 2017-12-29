FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine skiing - Brignone upsets favourites to win giant slalom in Lienz
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 29, 2017 / 2:58 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Alpine skiing - Brignone upsets favourites to win giant slalom in Lienz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIENZ, Austria (Reuters) - Italian Federica Brignone upset favourites Mikaela Shiffrin and Viktoria Rebensburg to win the women’s giant slalom World Cup race at Lienz on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Alpine Skiing - Women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G - Val d´Isere, France - December 17, 2017 Italy's Federica Brignone in action during the Women's Super G REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Rebensburg led after the first run with Shiffrin second while Brignone was fourth but the 27-year-old overhauled both on the second leg to win by 0.04 seconds from Rebensburg and claim the sixth World Cup win of her career.

Shiffrin, winner of Thursday’s slalom at the same venue, was third, a further 0.04 seconds behind Rebensburg.

Titleholder Shiffrin retained a commanding lead in the overall World Cup standings on 881 points, with Rebensburg second on 510 and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova third on 385.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.