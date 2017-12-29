Alpine skiing - Brignone upsets favourites to win giant slalom in Lienz

LIENZ, Austria (Reuters) - Italian Federica Brignone upset favourites Mikaela Shiffrin and Viktoria Rebensburg to win the women’s giant slalom World Cup race at Lienz on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Alpine Skiing - Women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G - Val d´Isere, France - December 17, 2017 Italy's Federica Brignone in action during the Women's Super G REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Rebensburg led after the first run with Shiffrin second while Brignone was fourth but the 27-year-old overhauled both on the second leg to win by 0.04 seconds from Rebensburg and claim the sixth World Cup win of her career.

Shiffrin, winner of Thursday’s slalom at the same venue, was third, a further 0.04 seconds behind Rebensburg.

Titleholder Shiffrin retained a commanding lead in the overall World Cup standings on 881 points, with Rebensburg second on 510 and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova third on 385.