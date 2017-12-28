FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine skiing - Dominant Shiffrin wins again
December 28, 2017 / 3:51 PM / a day ago

Alpine skiing - Dominant Shiffrin wins again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIENZ, Austria (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin continued to dominate the women’s World Cup season when she won the slalom at Lienz on Thursday, her fifth win of the season.

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup - Women's Alpine Slalom - Lienz, Austria - December 28, 2017 - Winner Mikaela Shiffrin of U.S. reacts as she arrives to the podium. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Shiffrin produced the fastest time on the first run of 51.03 seconds and, although Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener was slightly quicker on the second leg, she was unable to make up the gap.

The American won by a comfortable margin of 0.89 seconds as she claimed her second slalom of the season in addition to one giant slalom, a parallel slalom and a downhill. Swede Frida Hansdotter was third.

“I‘m feeling better and better with my slalom now. I‘m in a really good place,” said the 22-year-old after the 36th World Cup win of her career.

Shiffrin is well on course to retain the overall World Cup title she won for the first time last year, as she leads the standings on 821 points with Germany’s Viktoria Regensburg a distant second on 430.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern, editing by Pritha Sarkar

