Alpine skiing - Women's combined called off due to fog
December 8, 2017 / 5:54 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Alpine skiing - Women's combined called off due to fog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST MORITZ, Switzerland (Reuters) - The opening women’s combined race of the World Cup season was called off after the first of the two legs on Friday because of fog.

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup - Women's Alpine Combined Slalom - St. Moritz, Switzerland - December 8, 2017 - Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. reacts at the fnish line. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The organisers decided to switch the order and hold the slalom leg first and the Super G second as a fog known locally as the Maloja Schlange hung over the course.

The slalom went ahead but the fog failed to clear and the International Ski Federation (FIS) cancelled the Super G part of the race.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, last year’s overall World Cup winner, led after the slalom leg by 0.39 seconds from Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

The combined race has been struggling to keep its place on the calendar and only two such races are held in the World Cup season.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Toby Davis

