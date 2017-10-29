FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine skiing - Opening men's race cancelled because of high winds
Sections
Featured
Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
Sport
Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
Spacey apologises over "inappropriate behaviour"
Entertainment
Spacey apologises over "inappropriate behaviour"
Asia pivot helps HSBC post jump in third-quarter profit
Asia pivot helps HSBC post jump in third-quarter profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 29, 2017 / 11:22 AM / in 21 hours

Alpine skiing - Opening men's race cancelled because of high winds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The opening men’s race of the World Cup Alpine skiing season, the giant slalom in the Austrian resort of Soelden, was cancelled on Sunday because of high winds, organisers said.

The International Skiing Federation (FIS) said the wind was “extremely powerful” with gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour measured at a nearby weather station.

“This makes it impossible to hold a safe World Cup event. Therefore, the jury decided to cancel the race,” added the FIS in a statement.

”Safety comes first, we had no other choice than to cancel,” said FIS Chief Race Director Markus Waldner. Under FIS rules, the race will not be rescheduled.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.