FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alstom shares surge on Siemens rail tie-up
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 27, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 22 days ago

Alstom shares surge on Siemens rail tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Alstom is seen before a news conference to present the company's full year 2016/17 annual results in Saint-Ouen, near Paris, France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French manufacturing group Alstom (ALSO.PA) surged on Wednesday after German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Alstom agreed to merge their rail operations.

Alstom shares were up 7 percent in early trading, the top-performing stock on France's SBF-120 index .SBF120, touching their highest level since July 2011.

Siemens shares advanced 1.2 percent.

“Alstom shareholders are to receive two extraordinary dividends totalling 8 euros ($9.40). If successful, this deal should in our view create significant value for both parties,” Barclays analysts wrote in a research note.

Shares in French conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA), which has a stake in Alstom, rose 2 percent to be the top performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 index .FCHI.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.