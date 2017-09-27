Alstom shares surge on Siemens rail tie-up

The logo of Alstom is seen before a news conference to present the company's full year 2016/17 annual results in Saint-Ouen, near Paris, France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French manufacturing group Alstom (ALSO.PA) surged on Wednesday after German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Alstom agreed to merge their rail operations.

Alstom shares were up 7 percent in early trading, the top-performing stock on France's SBF-120 index .SBF120, touching their highest level since July 2011.

Siemens shares advanced 1.2 percent.

“Alstom shareholders are to receive two extraordinary dividends totalling 8 euros ($9.40). If successful, this deal should in our view create significant value for both parties,” Barclays analysts wrote in a research note.

Shares in French conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA), which has a stake in Alstom, rose 2 percent to be the top performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 index .FCHI.