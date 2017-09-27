FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin, Paris in contact on industry sites in Siemens/Alstom rail merger
September 27, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 22 days ago

Berlin, Paris in contact on industry sites in Siemens/Alstom rail merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German government spokesman on Wednesday welcomed a merger of Siemens’ (SIEGn.DE) and Alstom’s (ALSO.PA) rail operations, saying the tie-up showed that the European Union’s single market was also working on a corporate level.

Speaking during a regular news conference, Steffen Seibert said that Berlin was in contact with Paris on the issue of rail industry sites in both countries.

The merger aims to create a European champion to better withstand the international advance of China’s state-owned CRRC Corp Ltd (601766.SS).

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt

