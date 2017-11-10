Altice shares rise after management reshuffle

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in telecoms and cable group Altice NV (ATCA.AS) rose by 2.5 percent at the market open on Friday following a management reshuffle at the telecoms group aimed at reassuring investors following poor results in Europe.
Altice said on Thursday Chief Executive Michel Combes had resigned with founder Patrick Drahi returning as president.
Shares in the Amsterdam-based company, whose debt burden reached 49.557 billion euros (43.86 billion pounds) by the end of the third quarter, have lost around a third of their value since Altice said earlier this month that it lost about 75,000 broadband customers in France, its biggest market, in the third quarter.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas