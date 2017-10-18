Amazon Web Services investigating connectivity issues in Oregon region

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s web services unit said it was investigating connectivity issues affecting its Direct Connect customers in the Oregon region in the United States.

FILE PHOTO - Amazon.com's logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

“We are investigating network connectivity issues affecting Direct Connect customers using the US-WEST-2 Region,” Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on its service status website on Wednesday.

The Direct Connect service allows users to establish a dedicated network connection between their network and one of AWS’ locations.