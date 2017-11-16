American Express unveils blockchain-enabled payments

(Reuters) - American Express on Thursday said it was working with Ripple, a blockchain solutions provider, to enable cross-border payments in partnership with Santander UK.

The card issuer said its foreign exchange international payments business will make blockchain-enabled payments available to its customers, which will help reduce the time and cost of settlement. (reut.rs/2j1YmgG)

The Ripple network will help connect U.S. customers to the UK, Amex said.

Santander UK is a financial services provider in the UK, wholly-owned by Spanish Santander Group.