FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amundi to absorb MiFID research costs
Sections
Featured
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Economy
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
sport
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
Pictures of the year
Pictures
Pictures of the year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 18, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

Amundi to absorb MiFID research costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi (AMUN.PA) no longer plans to ask clients to pick up the bill for external investment research when new European Union rules come into force in January, a spokesman said on Monday.

The Amundi company logo is seen at their headquarters in Paris, France, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The MiFID II directive leaves asset managers with a choice of whether to absorb the cost of paying for outside research or pass it on to clients.

    “In the context of MiFID II implementation, and given the consensus, Amundi has decided to absorb into its P&L the costs of external research,” the spokesman said.

    Germany’s Union Investment, Britain’s Schroders (SDR.L) and U.S. peers Invesco and Janus Henderson (JHG.N) in recent months have all changed tack and chosen to absorb the costs rather than pass them on.

    Amundi had assets under management of 1.4 trillion euros (£1.23 trillion) as of Sept 30.

    Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.