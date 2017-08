FILE PHOTO: The headquarters building of Anbang Insurance Group are pictured in Beijing, China, August 25, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Anbang Insurance Group's products are still being sold through bank channels, a spokesman at the Chinese insurance giant told Reuters on Thursday.

Chinese authorities have asked banks to suspend business dealings with the group, Bloomberg reported, a day after the insurer said its chairman had stepped aside, amid reports that he had been detained.