FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anglo American third quarter output up 6 percent, platinum cut
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 24, 2017 / 6:30 AM / a day ago

Anglo American third quarter output up 6 percent, platinum cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Anglo American (AAL.L) on Tuesday reported a 6 percent rise in output for the third quarter and raised its guidance on iron ore for a second time, but said it had removed “unprofitable ounces” from its platinum mines.

The Anglo American logo is seen in Rusternburg October 5, 2015. Picture taken October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Platinum miners in South Africa face an array of obstacles, including very deep, narrow seams along with a stubbornly low platinum price of around $930 an ounce XPT=.

Union leaders on Monday said platinum miner Lonmin (LMI.L) planned to cut more than 1,000 jobs before Christmas because of persistently low commodity prices and rising costs.

Anglo American lowered its production guidance for platinum to 2.30-to-2.35 million from 2.35-to-2.40 million ounces following the closure of unprofitable production at the Bokoni mine, which was placed on care and maintenance in the quarter.

CEO Mark Cutifani said the reduction in platinum guidance signalled the company’s determination to remove “unprofitable ounces from production as we focus on value over volume”.

Analysts said the results overall were positive and earnings forecasts could also be exceeded.

“Good result all up with production generally in-line to moderately ahead of our forecasts,” Hunter Hillcoat, analyst at Investec, said.

Citing productivity gains, Anglo American raised guidance for iron ore output at South African’s Kumba unit again to 42 to 44 million tonnes following a previous update in July.

Copper production increased by 5 percent in the third quarter to 147,300 tonnes, reflecting higher grades.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis in London and Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.