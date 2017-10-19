FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anglogold Ashanti sells some South African mines for around $307 million
October 19, 2017

Anglogold Ashanti sells some South African mines for around $307 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Anglogold Ashanti (ANGJ.J) said on Thursday it will sell its newest goldmine to Harmony Gold (HARJ.J) for $300 million and another mine for 100 million rand ($7.4 million) to China’s Heaven-Sent SA Sunshine Investment Company.

Harmony has agreed to buy the Moab Khotsong mine and its related infrastructure for $300 million in cash and the Chinese company will acquire the Kopanang mine, Anglogold said in a statement.

($1 = 13.5603 rand)

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

