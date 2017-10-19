Anglogold Ashanti sells some South African mines for around $307 million

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Anglogold Ashanti (ANGJ.J) said on Thursday it will sell its newest goldmine to Harmony Gold (HARJ.J) for $300 million and another mine for 100 million rand ($7.4 million) to China’s Heaven-Sent SA Sunshine Investment Company.

Harmony has agreed to buy the Moab Khotsong mine and its related infrastructure for $300 million in cash and the Chinese company will acquire the Kopanang mine, Anglogold said in a statement.

($1 = 13.5603 rand)