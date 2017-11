LUANDA (Reuters) - Angolan President Joao Lourenco has dismissed Isabel dos Santos as chair of the country’s state oil company Sonangol, the president’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Isabel dos Santos, Chairwoman of Sonangol, speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Dos Santos will be replaced by Carlos Saturnino, a former Sonangol executive who was most recently secretary of state for oil.