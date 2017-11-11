FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Trudeau says still more work to be done on TPP
Sections
Featured
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
wider image
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
wider image
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 11, 2017 / 10:46 AM / Updated a day ago

Canada's Trudeau says still more work to be done on TPP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said more work needed to be done on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact that 11 countries agreed to pursue without the United States.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference during the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

Earlier in the day, the TPP countries agreed on the core elements to move ahead with the trade pact, after last-minute resistance from Canada raised new doubts about its survival.

Speaking to reporters on TPP, Trudeau said “still more important work to be done to ensure we reach the best deal for Canada and Canadian people.”

He also said talks on North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States were not affecting its stance on TPP negotiations.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ros Russell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.