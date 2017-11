BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Saturday that he encouraged Seoul to resume dialogue with North Korea, state news agency Xinhua reported.

China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

The two were meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit of Asia Pacific leaders in the Vietnamese city of Danang.