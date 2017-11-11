Abe tells Xi he wants deeper cooperation on North Korea

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday that he wanted to deepen cooperation on the response to North Korea at the start of their meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

“Japan and China hold a big responsibility for stability and peace of the region as well as the world. I would like to deepen cooperation, particularly on responses to North Korea,” Abe told Xi at the start of their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Xi told Abe that “there still are many things to do in the process of improving ties” between the two countries.