#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 3:10 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Agreement in meeting on TPP trade deal - Mexican minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - Ministers from Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) countries reached agreement in talks on the trade deal on Thursday, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said, although ministers from several other countries declined to comment.

The Mexican minister did not give details as to exactly what had been agreed, but answered “yes” when asked by reporters if ministers had reached agreement. He said that he was “very happy” and an announcement would be made on Friday.

Australian trade minister Steven Ciobo said the meeting was “very good” but did not confirm that agreement had been reached. Ministers from Canada, Malaysia, Singapore and Peru declined to comment.

Ministers from the 11 countries met in the resort of Danang in Vietnam on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to discuss how to proceed with the deal after the United States withdrew.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
