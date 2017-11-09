FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More discussion needed on TPP trade talks - Mexico
November 9, 2017 / 6:51 AM / a day ago

More discussion needed on TPP trade talks - Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - Talks among ministers from Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) countries on reviving their trade deal on Thursday were “very productive” but more discussion is needed, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said.

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo is pictured attends the delivery of a report to the Economic Commission of the Chamber of Deputies at National Congress in Mexico City, Mexico, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Ministers from the 11 countries are meeting in the resort of Danang in Vietnam on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to discuss how to proceed with the deal after the United States withdrew.

“It was a very productive meeting, but we are still discussing. We will comment later on today,” the minister told reporters. “Everybody wants to have a result.”

Ministers did not say when further discussions would be held, but an official said they were likely to continue on Thursday evening.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Nick Macfie

