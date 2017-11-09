FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese minister says TPP trade deal talks 'agree in principle'
Sections
Featured
UK retailers slump to worst October in a decade
Economy
UK retailers slump to worst October in a decade
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Technology
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K.
Entertainment
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 3:29 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Japanese minister says TPP trade deal talks 'agree in principle'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Ministers from countries in the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) “agree in principle” on the trade pact after a meeting in Vietnam, Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Thursday.

Ministers from the 11 member countries met in the resort of Danang in Vietnam on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to discuss how to proceed with the deal after the United States withdrew.

When asked what the results of the talks had been, the Japanese minister said “agree in principle”. He did not provide any further details.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo had said earlier that the countries had reached a deal, though he gave no other details.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.