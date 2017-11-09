Japanese minister says TPP trade deal talks 'agree in principle'

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Ministers from countries in the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) “agree in principle” on the trade pact after a meeting in Vietnam, Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Thursday.

Ministers from the 11 member countries met in the resort of Danang in Vietnam on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to discuss how to proceed with the deal after the United States withdrew.

When asked what the results of the talks had been, the Japanese minister said “agree in principle”. He did not provide any further details.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo had said earlier that the countries had reached a deal, though he gave no other details.