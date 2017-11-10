FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says prospects for Putin-Trump meeting at APEC are unclear
November 10, 2017 / 9:27 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Kremlin says prospects for Putin-Trump meeting at APEC are unclear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - The prospects for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump at this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam are unclear, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the APEC Business Advisory Council dialogue during the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

“We don’t fully understand yet. But we are patiently continuing to work in order to come to an understanding. Both presidents are in town. One way or another they will cross paths,” Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

