Kremlin says possible Putin-Trump meeting being worked on
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 6:17 AM / a day ago

Kremlin says possible Putin-Trump meeting being worked on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in Vietnam is still being worked on, Russian news agencies cited Kremlin spokesman as saying on Friday.

“Discussions continue. There is no clarity yet,” Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Interfax as saying.

The White House said on Friday Trump will not have a separate meeting with his Russian counterpart.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Nick Macfie

