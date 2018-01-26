FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 8:37 PM / 3 days ago

Apotex CEO Jeremy Desai resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian generic drug maker Apotex Inc’s Chief Executive Jeremy Desai has resigned, effective immediately, the company said on Friday.

Desai resigned to pursue other opportunities, Apotex said in an emailed statement without elaborating.

Company veteran Jack Kay will become Apotex’s CEO, a role he has previously held.

Apotex also named Jeff Watson as chief operating officer. Watson served as president of global generics, Apotex’s biggest business.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

