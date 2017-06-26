FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Apple working with Hertz to test self-driving technology - BBG
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2017 / 7:00 PM / a month ago

Apple working with Hertz to test self-driving technology - BBG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Apple logo is seen in a store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 24, 2017.Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Hertz shares were up 13.5 percent at $10.82 (8.51 pounds), while shares of Apple were slightly down.

Apple is renting Lexus RX450h sport-utility vehicles from Hertz's Donlen fleet-management unit, according to the Bloomberg report, citing documents released recently by the California Department of Motor Vehicles. (bloom.bg/2tdqm8n)

The iPhone maker is concentrating on technology for self-driving cars, Chief Executive Tim Cook said earlier this month in an interview with Bloomberg.

Hertz declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) self-driving car unit Waymo announced a similar partnership with Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR.O), earlier on Monday, to offer fleet support and maintenance services for its fleet of autonomous vehicles.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.