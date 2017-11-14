USITC says launches probe of allegations of patent infringement by Apple

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into allegations of patent infringement by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on various devices.

FILE PHOTO: A attendee uses a new iPhone X during a presentation for the media in Beijing, China October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

The commission said in a statement the probe was based on a complaint by Aqua Connect Inc and Strategic Technology Partners of Orange, California. The products at issue are certain Apple Mac computers, iPhones, iPads, iPods, and Apple TVs, it said.