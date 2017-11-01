Irish court rejects appeal against 850 million euro Apple data centre

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal against Apple’s (AAPL.O) plans to build an 850 million euro (£744 million) data centre in Ireland, clearing the way for the project to proceed.
A judge said there were no grounds to appeal after some residents objected on environmental grounds.
Apple in February 2015 announced plans to build the data centre in a rural location in the west of Ireland to take advantage of rich green energy sources nearby.
Reporting By Conor Humphries. Writing by Andrew MacAskil