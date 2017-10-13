FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm files lawsuits in China to ban iPhones
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 8 days ago

Qualcomm files lawsuits in China to ban iPhones

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) confirmed an earlier report that the chipmaker had filed lawsuits in China, seeking to halt the manufacture and sale of Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) iPhones in the country.

One of many Qualcomm buildings is shown in San Diego, California November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Qualcomm filed the suits in a Beijing intellectual property court, claiming patent infringement and is seeking injunctive relief, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday, but did not provide further details.

Bloomberg had earlier reported about the lawsuits in China. (bloom.bg/2z6qMwu)

Apple’s shares were marginally up, while Qualcomm shares were marginally down in late-afternoon trading.

The iPhone maker has always been willing to pay fair and reasonable rates for the patents it uses, Apple told Reuters in an email.

“In many years of ongoing negotiations with Qualcomm, these patents have never been discussed and in fact were only granted in the last few months,” Apple said.

Apple is waging a global legal battle on Qualcomm’s long-held practice of charging a percentage of the total price of iPhones and other Apple devices as a licensing fee for its patents.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
