ALMATY (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal’s Kazakh unit will miss this year’s steel output target of 4.2 million tonnes due to a strike by coal miners this month, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on the roof of the ArcelorMittal steelworks headquarters in Ostrava, Czech Republic, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

ArcelorMittal Temirtau, Kazakhstan’s biggest steelmaker, which agreed to raise miners’ wages to end the strike, did not say how much it would produce this year.