Areva headquarters raided by financial prosecutors

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris financial prosecutor investigators raided the offices of state-owned nuclear group Areva on Tuesday, but the raid was not related to Areva’s 2007 acquisition of uranium mine UraMin, a judicial source told Reuters.

The logo of French state-controlled nuclear group Areva is seen at a news conference in Nanterre, France, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French TV channel M6, which first reported the raid, said it was related to the UraMin investigation.

An Areva spokeswoman confirmed the raid at the company’s headquarters in Paris’ La Defense district, but declined to give details about the investigation.